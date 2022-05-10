Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after buying an additional 177,127 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $412,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. 2,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,770. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $36.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

