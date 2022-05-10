Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.71. 3,111,106 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

