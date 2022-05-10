Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,161 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,674. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02.

