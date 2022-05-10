Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.03. 28,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,642. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.83 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.