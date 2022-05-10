Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

