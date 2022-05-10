Mdex (MDX) Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mdex (MDX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $123.37 million and $4.61 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00520686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037714 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00100875 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,226.40 or 2.04952490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 887,294,966 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

