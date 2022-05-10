Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 107,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 290,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

