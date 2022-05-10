Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. 107,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 290,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.00%.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRR)
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.