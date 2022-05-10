MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

MELI opened at $770.99 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $764.01 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.08 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,079.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,176.10.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

