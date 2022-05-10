Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.
Shares of MRSN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,872. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $284.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
