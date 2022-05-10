Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.42% and a negative net margin of 386,500.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Shares of MRSN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,872. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $284.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 112,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,841 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

