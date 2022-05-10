Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $16.83

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.83, but opened at $18.58. Merus shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 2,068 shares traded.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

The company has a market cap of $740.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 135.65%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Merus by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in Merus by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,897,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

