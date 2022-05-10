Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will post $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on MAA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.09.

MAA opened at $177.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $154.07 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.74 and its 200 day moving average is $208.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $656,403,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 991.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 472,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,052,000 after buying an additional 429,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

