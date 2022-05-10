Middlesex Water to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.24. 116,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.29. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

