Mirrored Netflix One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for approximately $165.18 or 0.00535934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $3.66 million and $1.02 million worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00598843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035725 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,345.59 or 1.95791161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 57.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00085045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 22,175 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars.

