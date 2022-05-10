Mizuho Cuts Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $110.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.81.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.94. Avalara has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $463,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,116 shares of company stock worth $4,546,696. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam grew its position in Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

