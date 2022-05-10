Mizuho Trims Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Target Price to $225.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.85.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $150.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.34. Synaptics has a one year low of $114.05 and a one year high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.10.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. Synaptics had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Synaptics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

