ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ModivCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ModivCare will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ModivCare by 47,803.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after buying an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ModivCare by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,551,000 after purchasing an additional 200,617 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,487,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,091 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.