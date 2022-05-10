Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,707 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.15% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,587,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,678,000 after acquiring an additional 652,709 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,251,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,949,000 after acquiring an additional 54,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 18.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,534,000 after buying an additional 479,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of TAP opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

