Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of MNTK opened at $10.34 on Friday. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -345.22 and a beta of -0.85.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 792.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

