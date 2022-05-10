Morgan Stanley Increases Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Price Target to €30.80

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €30.00 ($31.58) to €30.80 ($32.42) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVRDF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.37) to €25.00 ($26.32) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.05) to €30.00 ($31.58) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

