Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,583,000 after acquiring an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,592,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.33.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

