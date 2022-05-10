Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $23,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSI opened at $202.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.71. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.93 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

