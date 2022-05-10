M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,215,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.