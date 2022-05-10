My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. 220,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 567,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYSZ. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of My Size during the third quarter worth $751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in My Size in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in My Size by 2,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 458,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 441,928 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in My Size by 187.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 356,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in My Size in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

