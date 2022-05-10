Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after buying an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OneMain by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,695,000 after buying an additional 619,255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $99,805,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,293. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

