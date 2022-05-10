Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. 175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,659. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $96.17 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54.

