Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,346 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $144.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $142.32 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

