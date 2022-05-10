Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $603,000 Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 221,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter.

PAPR stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.78. 5,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,237. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.13.

