Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $824,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,954 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,289,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock traded up $5.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.40. 26,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,561. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total transaction of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.29.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

