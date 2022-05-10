Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $939,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $4.15 on Tuesday, reaching $169.09. 65,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365,981. The firm has a market cap of $155.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $160.50 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.18.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

