Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,394. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.76. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $73.77.

