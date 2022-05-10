Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 1,559 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 385,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 271,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,348,000 after buying an additional 44,429 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.41. 45,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,188. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

