Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 150 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 117,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.