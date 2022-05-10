Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 525 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,251,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $80.03. 629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,061. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $95.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52.

