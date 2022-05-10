Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 810 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 329,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $33.06. 10,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

