Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,669. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

