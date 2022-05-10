Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

