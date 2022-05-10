Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 32% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $84,010.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041387 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004568 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000794 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,162,772 coins and its circulating supply is 18,951,448 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.