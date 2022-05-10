Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Netlist stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 535.54 and a beta of 1.06. Netlist has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Netlist had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netlist will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

