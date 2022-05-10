NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
LON:NRR opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £270.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.66. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.11 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.
NewRiver REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
Featured Articles
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.