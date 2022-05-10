NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

LON:NRR opened at GBX 87.70 ($1.08) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £270.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.66. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 107.11 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Alastair Miller acquired 32,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £29,838.90 ($36,788.19). Also, insider Will Hobman acquired 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987.20 ($24,642.09).

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

