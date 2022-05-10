Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NEXA opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

