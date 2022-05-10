Nexo (NEXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Billion

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $33.11 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00005636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

