NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NXGN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,899.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $680,482.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,311.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,551 shares of company stock worth $2,896,091. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

