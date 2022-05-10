NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) and Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Head to Head Contrast

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Rattler Midstream has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.8% of Rattler Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Rattler Midstream and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 1 1 2 0 2.25 NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.58%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Rattler Midstream.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rattler Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $396.34 million 4.79 $36.78 million $0.93 13.99 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.05 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.51

Rattler Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rattler Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream 9.65% 2.97% 1.95% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Summary

Rattler Midstream beats NGL Energy Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas. Rattler Midstream GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Rattler Midstream Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Midland, Texas. Rattler Midstream LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services. Its Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and brackish non-potable water. The company's Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 28 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia; and offers terminaling and storage services. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

