NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $64,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 940.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NICE by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.13.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.45. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). NICE had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

