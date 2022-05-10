Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

