North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

North European Oil Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE NRT traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,538. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.72.

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.55% and a return on equity of 4,708.07%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

