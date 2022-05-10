Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82,411 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $102.28 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

