Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in Novartis by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.