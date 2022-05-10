Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE NMT opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

