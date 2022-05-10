Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12.
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
