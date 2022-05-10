Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

